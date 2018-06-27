The burnt ends at Joe's Kansas City.
Survey says: Kansans love these Kansas restaurants the best

By Joyce Smith

jsmith@kcstar.com

June 27, 2018 01:33 PM

Two perennial Kansas favorites — Joe's Kansas City Bar-B-Que and Free State Brewing Co. — are once again at the top of Kansas Restaurant & Hospitality Association's annual survey of on "favorite Kansas-based restaurant."

Joe's took the top spot this year, followed by Free State. But in 2017 Free State was first, followed by Joe's. And in 2016, the first year the association did the list, Joe's took the top spot, while Free State was No. 2.

The association surveyed 1,000 Kansans, asking them to rank their favorite places to eat for "Kansan's Twenty Favorite Restaurants of 2018."

Joe's has Kansas locations in Kansas City, Kan., Leawood and Olathe. Free State is based in Lawrence.

The Burger Stand in Lawrence was No. 3. American fare was the favorite with 15 restaurants on the list, seven of them burger-oriented.

The rest of the list:

715 Restaurant, Lawrence: Italian

Anchor Inn, Hutchinson: Mexican

Bite Me BBQ, Wichita: American

Bon Bon, Lawrence: Asian

Carriage Crossing Restaurant & Bakery, Yoder: American

Doo-Dah Diner, Wichita: American

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, Wichita-based: American

Johnny's Tavern, half dozen locations in Kansas: American

Merchants Pub & Plate, Lawrence: American

Paulo and Bill American Bistro, Shawnee: Italian

Stroud's, Fairway, Overland Park, Wichita: American

The Blue Moose Bar & Grill, Lenexa, Prairie Village on the Kansas side: American

The Cozy Inn, Salina: American

WheatFields Bakery, Lawrence: American

Zen Zero, Lawrence: Asian

The Kansas Restaurant and Hospitality Association was founded in 1929 and is the state's leading business association for restaurants, hotels, motels, country club, private clubs and allied businesses.

The association also has tweaked the survey. Originally it featured 35 favorite restaurants; it also has increased the number of people surveyed from 500 to 1,000.

Sarah Gish visits the original Joe's Kansas City in Kansas City, Kan., where general manager Jerry Taylor shows off Joe's famous Z-Man sandwich, fries and other barbecue specialties.

