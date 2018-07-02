Kansas, Kansas City restaurant health inspections for July 2

Here are area restaurants with seven or more priority or critical health code violations, with highlighted links to some original public record reports by city or county health inspectors.
Restaurants correct most violations at the time of the original inspection or shortly thereafter. Links to the follow-up inspections show how each establishment has corrected or is working to correct any remaining violations.
If an inspection or follow-up report needs clarification, restaurant and grocery store owners can call Joyce Smith at 816-234-4692 or email her at jsmith@kcstar.com. The Star will post appropriate responses online in the same online locations as the original report.
The Kansas Department of Agriculture cited these operations for seven or more priority health code violations (direct links are not available):
▪ Camp Critter Bar & Grille, Great Wolf Lodge, 10401 Cabela Drive, Kansas City, Kan., had 11 priority violations during a June 18 inspection following a complaint.
▪ Golden Palace, 1711 Mur-Len Road, Olathe, had 11 priority violations during a June 20 inspection following a complaint.
▪ Mi Ranchito No. 6, 8550 W. 151st St., Overland Park, had 10 priority violations during a June 25 inspection following a complaint.
▪ Jin Shan Buffet, 1800 E. 23rd St., Lawrence, had nine priority violations during a June 11 follow-up inspection.
▪ Fast Stop, 945 S. 55th St., Kansas City, Kan., had eight priority violations during a June 20 routine inspection.
▪ 7-Eleven, 4431 Shawnee Drive, Kansas City, Kan., had eight priority violations during a June 19 routine inspection.
▪ Mi Ranchito Cocina & Cantina, 13000 W. 95th St., Lenexa, had seven priority violations during a June 18 inspection following a complaint.
The Kansas City Health Department cited these operations for 7 or more critical health code violations:
▪ Big T's Bar-B-Q, 9409 Blue Ridge Blvd., had nine critical violations during a June 14 routine inspection. It had seven critical violations during a June 15 follow-up inspection, two critical violations during a June 22 follow-up inspection and no critical violations during a June 29 follow-up inspection.
▪ Joy Wok Super Buffet Hibachi Sushi, 8320 N. Church Road, had eight critical violations during a June 11 routine inspection. It had no critical violations during a June 19 follow-up inspection.
▪ Fish City, 11513 Blue Ridge Blvd., had seven critical violations during a June 16 routine inspection. It had three critical violations during a June 23 follow-up inspection and two critical violations during a June 29 follow-up inspection.
For complete Kansas City area reports, visit: www.inspectionsonline.us/foodsafety/mousakansascity/search.htm and search under the establishment’s name.
