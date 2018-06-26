Kansas, Kansas City restaurant and grocery store inspections for June 26

Here are area restaurants with seven or more priority or critical health code violations, with highlighted links to some original public record reports by city or county health inspectors.
Restaurants correct most violations at the time of the original inspection or shortly thereafter. Links to the follow-up inspections show how each establishment has corrected or is working to correct any remaining violations.
If an inspection or follow-up report needs clarification, restaurant and grocery store owners can call Joyce Smith at 816-234-4692 or email her at jsmith@kcstar.com. The Star will post appropriate responses online in the same online locations as the original report.
The Kansas Department of Agriculture cited these operations for seven or more priority health code violations (direct links are not available):
▪ Hy-Vee, 8900 W. 135th St., Overland Park, had 15 priority violations during a June 6 routine inspection. It had four priority violations during a June 20 follow-up inspection.
▪ Conroy's Public House, 5285 W. 95th St., Overland Park, had 13 priority violations during a June 13 routine inspection.
▪Winstead's, 12056 W. 95th St., Lenexa, had 12 priority violations during a June 13 inspection following a complaint.
▪ Johnny's Tavern, 13131 Shawnee Mission Parkway, Shawnee, had 11 priority violations during a June 11 routine inspection. It had two priority violations during a June 25 follow-up inspection.
▪ Latino Y Punto 5, 10452 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, had 11 priority violations during a May 21 inspection for an expired license.
▪ Olive Events, 11620 Leavenworth Road, Kansas City, Kan., had 11 priority violations during a June 14 inspection following a complaint.
▪ Dos Reales Authentic Mexican Restaurant, 8841 W. 75th St., Overland Park, had 10 priority violations during a June 7 inspection following a complaint.
▪ Jazz A Louisiana Kitchen, Legends Outlets Kansas City, 1859 Village West Parkway, Kansas City, Kan., had 10 priority violations during a June 5 routine inspection. It had one priority violation during a June 22 follow-up inspection.
▪ China Rose, 9536 Antioch Road, Overland Park, had nine priority violations during a June 8 follow-up inspection.
▪ Casey's General Store, 20810 Johnson Drive, Shawnee, had eight priority violations during a June 1 routine inspection. It had three priority violations during a June 12 follow-up inspection.
▪ Quick Mart, 2859 State Ave., Kansas City, Kan., had eight priority violations during a June 8 follow-up inspection.
▪ Red Fortune, 117 Oak St., Bonner Springs, had eight priority violations during a June 14 follow-up inspection.
▪ Chapala, 105 S. Clairborne Road, Olathe, had seven priority violations during a June 7 follow-up inspection.
▪ El Camino Real, 1147 Argentine Blvd., Kansas City, Kan., had seven priority violations during a May 31 inspection following a complaint.
▪ John Brown Underground/Wake the Dead, 7 E. Seventh St., Lawrence, had seven priority violations during a May 17 follow-up inspection.
▪ Noodle Bar, 10940-F Parallel Parkway, Kansas City, Kan., had seven priority violations during a June 12 inspection following a complaint.
▪ Pegah's. 5354 Roberts St., Shawnee, had seven priority violations during a June 5 follow-up inspection.
▪ Red Pepper Chinese Restaurant, 821 Iowa St., Lawrence, had seven priority violations during a May 17 routine inspection.
▪Tanner's Bar & Grill, 22374 W. 66th St., Shawnee, had seven priority violations during a June 14 follow-up inspection.
The Kansas City Health Department cited these operations for 7 or more critical health code violations:
▪ Jason's Deli, 9026 N.W. Skyview Ave., had seven critical violations during a May 29 routine inspection. It had no critical violations during a June 7 follow-up inspection.
▪ New Peking Chinese Restaurant, 540 Westport Road, had seven critical violations during a May 22 routine inspection. It had two critical violations during a May 25 follow-up inspection.
For complete Kansas City area reports, visit: www.inspectionsonline.us/foodsafety/mousakansascity/search.htm and search under the establishment’s name.
