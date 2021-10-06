News

Think you know Kansas City news? Take our weekly quiz and see how you stack up (Oct. 6)

By The Kansas City Star

Welcome to the new Kansas City Star News Quiz. Each Wednesday, we’ll update this quiz with a look back at the week’s news.

This week, Black funeral directors in Kansas City speak out, two Kansas City council members walk out, and schools in the metro continue to struggle with racist language in classrooms.

Test your knowledge. Here’s this week’s Kansas City Star News Quiz:

If you don’t see the quiz, click here.

