Think you know Kansas City news? Take our weekly quiz and see how you stack up (Sept. 29)

By The Kansas City Star

Welcome to the new Kansas City Star News Quiz. Each Wednesday, we’ll update this quiz with a look back at the week’s news.

This week, Kansas City-area schools struggle with a shortage of food for students, two local barbecue icons finally make the Hall of Fame, a Blue Springs restaurant is shut down for violating the mask mandate and Salvador Perez can’t get his record home run ball back.

Test your knowledge. Here’s this week’s Kansas City Star News Quiz:

If you don’t see the quiz, click here.

