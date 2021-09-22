News

Think you know Kansas City news? Take our weekly quiz and see how you stack up (Sept. 22)

By The Kansas City Star

Welcome to the new Kansas City Star News Quiz. Each Wednesday, we’ll update this quiz with a look back at the week’s news.

This week, Independence will bury a 22-year-old police officer, KU students protest the school’s handling of rape allegations and Royals group owner John Sherman talks about a new stadium.

Test your knowledge. Here’s this week’s Kansas City Star News Quiz:

If you don’t see the quiz, click here.

Top headlines in your inbox

Sign up for Morning Rush and get all the news you need to start your day.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service