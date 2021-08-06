6-year-old Kansas City boy drowned in Elk River in southwestern Missouri, police say

A 6-year-old Kansas City boy has died after he drowned in the Elk River on Friday afternoon in southwestern Missouri, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

According to an investigator’s report, the boy waded out into the water and could not return to shore. Police were summoned around 2 p.m. to the area a little more than a mile north of Noel in McDonald County.

The boy was pronounced dead later Friday afternoon.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.