Blue Springs police find boy who had been reported missing Thursday morning

Update: Police say Attison has been found safe and has been returned to his parents.

Blue Springs police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing boy, whose relatives said left home in the middle of the night.

Attison Bayley, who stands at 6-foot-2 and weighs 150, has not been seen by his family for hours. Officers were called to the missing person report about 6 a.m. Thursday morning in the 2600 block of SW Morningside Drive.

“The family is extremely worried and hoping for a safe return,” the Blue Springs Police Department said in a news release.

In the news release, police described Attison as a juvenile, but did not provide his age.

Attison has strawberry blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black jacket and red trim basketball shorts, according to police.

Officers asked anyone with information to call the dispatch unit at 816-228‐0151 or the media hotline at 816-228‐0100.