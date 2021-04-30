North Kansas City Hospital nurses help deliver baby on airplane bound for Hawaii

Kansas City area health care workers kicked off their Hawaii vacation earlier this week by delivering a baby on an airplane — an event captured and widely shared on social media.

In a Facebook post Friday, a neonatal intensive care unit nurse for North Kansas City Hospital shared their experience. She said a woman went into labor about roughly 14 weeks early. The nurse and four other medical professionals delivered the infant in the airplane bathroom.

If anyone would like to know how our trip to Hawaii is going... here’s how it started. We delivered a 26-27 weeker in... Posted by LAni Summer Bamfield on Thursday, April 29, 2021

She noted the plane was flying over the Pacific Ocean, and it was three hours before the plane landed. The group tasked with delivering the baby included two other North Kansas City Hospital nurses plus an assistant physician and a family medicine doctor.

“God was definitely with us up there,” she said in her post.

In a video shared on TikTok, which had more than 8 million views as of Friday, the pilot can be heard announcing that a baby was just born on the aircraft. He called for a “nice round of applause for the mother.”

Emergency medical personnel can later be seen escorting the mother and child down the plane’s aisleway. A baby can be heard crying softly in the background.