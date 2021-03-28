News

Overland Park police trying to locate guardians of 2 girls found walking Sunday

Police in Overland Park are trying to determine the home address of two girls found Sunday in order to reunite them with their guardians.

The girls, ages 2 and 3, were found walking about 1 p.m. in the area of 94th and Ballentine streets, according to the Overland Park Police Department. Officers were not able to determine where they live.

The girls may be named Angel and Charity, Capt. Steven Edwards said in a news release.

Police were canvassing the area Sunday afternoon.

John Lacy, a police spokesman, said on Twitter that he hoped the girls’ guardians would contact officers soon.

Police urged anyone with information to call 913-895-6300.

