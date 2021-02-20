President Biden visits Bob Dole ahead of the Kansas GOP icon’s cancer treatment

President Joe Biden visited Kansas political icon Bob Dole ahead of the start of Dole’s cancer treatment, according to a White House pool report.

The two former senators visited Saturday at The Watergate Hotel, where Dole resides, in Washington D.C.

On Thursday, Dole, 97, announced he had been diagnosed with stage four lung cancer and will begin treatment Monday.

The statement did not provide details about Dole’s treatment plan. Stage four is the most advanced stage of the disease and means that the cancer has spread to other parts of the body, according to the Cancer Treatment Centers of America.

Dole represented Kansas in Congress from 1961 to 1996, eventually rising to the position of Senate GOP leader.

Although on different sides of the aisle, Dole and Biden were Senate colleagues for more than two decades.

They both have also been presidential candidates. In 1996, Dole won the Republican nomination for president, running an unsuccessful challenge against former President Bill Clinton.

Biden won in November against former President Donald Trump. While Trump refuted voting results, Dole, a Republican, spoke out against the sitting president, saying the election was over and that “it’s a pretty bitter pill for Trump, but it’s a fact he lost.”

Star political reporter Bryan Lowry contributed to this report.