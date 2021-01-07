Josh Hawley facing scorn, calls for resignation following objection to Biden win

Missouri Republican Sen. Josh Hawley is facing condemnation and calls from across the political spectrum for his resignation, with critics charging that he helped create the climate for Wednesday’s Capitol riot by being the first to challenge President-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College certification.

George Will, a conservative political commentator, spoke out against Hawley in a Washington Post column Wednesday, saying his objection “turned this moment into the focus of the hitherto unfocused fury that (President Donald) Trump had been stoking for many weeks.”

Will also attacked Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, who organized Republican support for Hawley’s objection.

Will said that while Trump will leave office in two weeks, Hawley and Cruz will be virtual pariahs in the Senate.

“It will take longer to scrub the other two from public life,” Will wrote. “Until that hygienic outcome is accomplished, from this day forward, everything they say or do or advocate should be disregarded as patent attempts to distract attention from the lurid fact of what they have become. Each will wear a scarlet ‘S’ as a seditionist.”

Hawley also is under fire from the law school that once employed him.

The Student Bar Association of Mizzou Law released a letter late Wednesday calling on Hawley to resign. It accused him of “relentless pursuit of power” in objecting to the certification process.

The Student Bar Association of Mizzou Law calls on Senator Hawley to resign for the sake of our state, for the benefit of our country, but most importantly, for the protection of the rule of law.

“As he walked into the U.S. Capitol building earlier today to object a free and fair election, Senator Hawley raised a fist in solidarity with insurrectionists who would soon illegally occupy the building and who would seek to rip the Constitution to shreds,” the letter stated, in part. “He should resign immediately.”

Many Democrats are calling for Hawley to give up his post as well.

Missouri Congresswoman Cori Bush posted on Twitter: “You have blood on your hands, and that’s why I’m calling for your removal from Congress.”

Josh Hawley said he was doing this for the people of Missouri. Let me tell you something, Josh. You are supposed to represent St. Louis too, but you do not speak for us.



You have blood on your hands, and that’s why I’m calling for your removal from Congress. https://t.co/n0z68lZk4D — Cori Bush (@CoriBush) January 7, 2021

Texas Democratic Rep. Joaquin Castro also posted on social media Wednesday that he believed both Hawley and Cruz should resign, with brother and former presidential candidate Julian retweeting the message.