15 Kansas counties affected by severe weather added to relief effort

Tornado damage in the Kansas City area: a timeline Two tornadoes hit the Kansas City region Tuesday night, according to the National Weather Service. One tore though Lawrence, Kansas, and moved on toward Linwood in Leavenworth County, leaving about 15 people hurt. A second hit Missouri. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Two tornadoes hit the Kansas City region Tuesday night, according to the National Weather Service. One tore though Lawrence, Kansas, and moved on toward Linwood in Leavenworth County, leaving about 15 people hurt. A second hit Missouri.

Fifteen counties impacted by tornadoes and severe weather that struck the state earlier this week have been added to the federal emergency declaration, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly and state emergency officials announced Saturday.





Counties included in the declaration were Allen, Doniphan, Dickinson, Douglas, Geary, Jefferson, Leavenworth, Linn, Lyon, Marshall, Morris, Pottawatomie, Riley, Saline and Wabaunsee.

Officials said additional designations may be added later. The declaration will provide funding for shelter management, water rescues, human services support and other assistance.

“President Trump’s approval of additional counties will help us provide critical support and resources to communities to keep Kansans safe and rebuild,” Kelly said in a statement. “We will continue to work closely with our local, state and federal partners during this challenging time.”





Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Tornadoes hit several counties in Kansas earlier this week. A mile-wide tornado ripped through northeast Kansas, destroying property, uprooting tree and scattering debris.

Eighteen people were injured, but no deaths were reported, officials said.