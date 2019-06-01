News
Motorist is killed when vehicle crashed into semi in Kansas City, Kansas
A motorist was killed late night Friday in Kansas City, Kansas, when the driver’s vehicle slammed into a semi-tractor trailer that was hauling a concrete beam.
The crash was reported around midnight at 59th Street and Kaw Drive, Police Chief Terry Zeigler announced on his Twitter account.
Zeigler said the driver who crashed into the semi died at the scene. No other details were immediately available.
The name of the victim has not been released. No other injuries were reported.
The cause of the accident remains under investigation.
