Motorist is killed when vehicle crashed into semi in Kansas City, Kansas

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast.

A motorist was killed late night Friday in Kansas City, Kansas, when the driver’s vehicle slammed into a semi-tractor trailer that was hauling a concrete beam.

The crash was reported around midnight at 59th Street and Kaw Drive, Police Chief Terry Zeigler announced on his Twitter account.

Zeigler said the driver who crashed into the semi died at the scene. No other details were immediately available.

The name of the victim has not been released. No other injuries were reported.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.