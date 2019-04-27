FBI investigating a bank robbery in Kansas City after woman in braids fled with cash

The FBI is looking for a woman who robbed a Kansas City bank Saturday morning, fleeing with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The woman, described as approximately 200 lbs and 5 feet, 1 inches tall, was last seen walking westbound on 43rd Street near Blue Ridge Boulevard, according to a news release.

She reportedly entered the First Federal Bank, 4227 Blue Ridge Blvd., just after 9:30 and handed the teller a “demand note,” the FBI said. No weapon was shown and no one was injured.

The suspected robber was wearing a short-sleeve gray shirt, blue jeans and carrying a gray backpack with a red and blue camouflage print. The woman also work large, black-framed glasses and has dark hair with red and black braids.