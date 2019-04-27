Father sentenced to 18 years for abuse of six-month-old child

Stock image. File photo

A Kansas City father has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for beating his 6-month-old child.

Joshua A. Sims, 27, was convicted of Domestic Assault 1st Degree Serious Injury as well as Abuse or Neglect of a Child. Sims had pleaded guilty to both counts.

Court records show that police responded to Children’s Mercy because of the child’s head injuries. Family members told detectives that the child had been limp and vomiting and was showing signs of swelling.

The child underwent surgery and was diagnosed with numerous physical injuries from the abuse.