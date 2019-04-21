Dirt bike rider suffers critical head injuries from wreck in Northland neighborhood

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast.

A dirt bike rider suffered life-threatening head injuries Saturday from a wreck in a Northland neighborhood, according to police.

Police were called shortly after 8 p.m. to the scene of the crash near 88th Street and North Spruce Avenue.

Officers learned that a black and yellow dirt bike with one rider was headed eastbound in a westbound lane when it hit a large pile of gravel in the road.

The dirt bike ramped up the gravel into the air and crashed.

The driver was not wearing a helmet and suffered life-threatening head injuries, police said. The driver was in critical condition Sunday morning.