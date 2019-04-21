News
Dirt bike rider suffers critical head injuries from wreck in Northland neighborhood
What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response
A dirt bike rider suffered life-threatening head injuries Saturday from a wreck in a Northland neighborhood, according to police.
Police were called shortly after 8 p.m. to the scene of the crash near 88th Street and North Spruce Avenue.
Officers learned that a black and yellow dirt bike with one rider was headed eastbound in a westbound lane when it hit a large pile of gravel in the road.
The dirt bike ramped up the gravel into the air and crashed.
The driver was not wearing a helmet and suffered life-threatening head injuries, police said. The driver was in critical condition Sunday morning.
Comments