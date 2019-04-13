The body of an unidentified woman is pulled from Longview Lake

The body of an unidentified woman was pulled from Longview Lake Saturday morning by Missouri Highway Patrol search and rescue dive teams. File photo

The body of an unidentified woman was pulled from Longview Lake Saturday morning by Missouri Highway Patrol search and rescue dive teams.

Emergency rescue crews had been searching the lake for hours when the body was discovered.

Jackson County Sheriff deputies said they were called to the lake Friday about 7 p.m. when they received reports that a woman had been seen driving her car into the water. News teams at the scene reported that witnesses had seen several people jump into the water in an attempt to rescue the driver but were unsuccessful.

An immediate search of the lake began with assistance from Missouri Highway Patrol. The car was pulled from the lake near the marina at Longview and Raytown roads about midnight.

The driver was not found inside the car. Deputies said a woman’s body was pulled from the lake before noon on Saturday.

Officials were not releasing the identity of the woman or a description of the vehicle.