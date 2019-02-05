St. Louis becoming the BBQ capital of the Midwest? Not a chance, says KC

One of these years everyone will agree that Kansas City is the barbecue capital of the Midwest.
But 2019 is apparently not that year, as an all-out food fight on Twitter demonstrated Tuesday.
To promote a story about the owner of a BBQ joint in Wentzville, Missouri, the weekly Riverfront Times in St. Louis posted a tweet heard ‘round the world - or at least on the west side of the state.
The Times yanked the food chain: “St. Louis is quickly becoming the barbecue capital of the Midwest.”
The tweet might as well have said “Patrick Mahomes is overrated.”
The city of Kansas City, Missouri, was one of the first to fire back, tweeting a meme of Tom Cruise wearing a look of distressed confusion and asking, “what?”
Twitter user A$AP Brad egged on the city: “Get ‘em, KC.”
Kansas City barbecue fans unleashed a smoker full of memes.
This ribbing they would not stand for.
Someone even unloaded a “bless your hearts.”
Feel the burn?
“I will have to try this place out next time I am in St Louis,” tweeted @TheShiverCom. “Unfortunately, STL BBQ doesn’t hold a candle to KC BBQ.”
Not today, St. Louis. Not today.
