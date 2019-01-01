‘The epitome of greatness.’ KC Superman is packing up his cape, starting new chapter

Kansas City’s “Man of Steel” is about to pack up his cape.

Michael Wheeler, who for eight years has been known as KC Superman, says he will begin a new chapter on Valentine’s Day.

Wheeler — who has jogged his way around the metro and at sporting events dressed in a superhero outfit and spreading a message of love and unity — stunned the community with the announcement in a Facebook post on New Year’s Eve: “Feburary 14 , 2019 ... Your Kcsuperman will retire his cape, it’s truly been a supernatural run!!!”

The 67-year-old Wheeler has become a Kansas City icon, promoting goodwill wherever he goes and always happy to stop and pose for photos. The self-described “worldwide super runner for the Lord” has competed in more than 140 marathons and jogged through each state at least twice in the last four decades.

“Some time in your life & you are at a crossroad and you realize that this chapter is coming to a end, it’s time for the next chapter, thanks for the love and support,” Wheeler wrote on his Facebook page early Tuesday. “Time to move on to the next Chapter in my life.”

His announcement prompted scores of well-wishes from supporters, many expressing sadness.

John Burton called him a national hero.

“Thanks for what you’ve done to help change things and inspire good in this town Mr. Wheeler. I hope you’ll be out at some Chiefs playoff games too helping them to get to a Super bowl!!!”

Matt Sweeney thanked Wheeler “for all you’ve done and continue to do.

“I’ve never gotten a picture with you, but I have met you in person a time or two and have seen you — usually running — more times than I can count.”

Felicia Ersery Hanks wrote that when she first saw him outside her place of work dressed in his costume, “I thought you lost your mind boy little did I know, We need many more like you thanks for your service God bless.”

And Diana Matienzo called Wheeler “the epitome of greatness.”

“We need more people like you in this world,” Matienzo wrote. “The lives you have changed just by being you. How many people can say that about themselves. Thank you for loving Jesus and Kansas City!”

Wheeler started running on Troost 45 years ago, becoming even more passionate about it after his sister was murdered in 1978.

“It hurt me so bad,” he told The Star in a 2017 interview. “I really got depressed. I was suicidal. So, like Forrest Gump, I started running. It was my therapy.”

Wheeler said once he started wearing the Superman costume several years ago, people were more open to him.

“I think I run faster with the cape,” he said.

A man of deep faith, Wheeler has “Jesus” emblazoned in the center of his Superman shirt and gospel messages written on his cape.

Though he’s run practically everywhere, Wheeler’s favorite places are Arrowhead Stadium and Kauffman Stadium on game days. During the 2015 World Series, Wheeler appeared on the video screen at Kauffman Stadium, running in slow motion through the concourse while dressed in his Superman outfit and sporting a blue-dyed beard.

Wheeler became so well known that in 2017, a three-story portrait of KC Superman was commissioned to be put up in Westport. The work, by Whitney Kerr and Chase Hunter, features a white-bearded Wheeler in his KC Superman outfit and carrying a football spray-painted with the word “JESUS.”

Some asked Wheeler on Tuesday what he has planned for his final day as KC Superman.

“I believe it will be a gathering somewhere to meet greet take some pictures, 5k Kcsuperman run,” he wrote on his Facebook page. “Will keep u posted, talking to people about it now.”

He added that he hopes one of his final acts as Superman will be to run around the Mercedes-Benz Stadium at the Super Bowl in Atlanta on Feb 3.

“Going to a super bowl is on my bucket list, but I truly love to go before I kick the bucket,” he said. “This coming super bowl will be my 23rd supernatural run around the Super Bowl Stadium.”