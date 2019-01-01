News

Two injured in fiery Merriam crash

By Mará Rose Williams and Judy L. Thomas

January 01, 2019

A fiery two-vehicle crash sent two people to the hospital and shut down a major roadway in Merriam on Tuesday afternoon.

Merriam Police had not yet determined the cause of the accident, which briefly closed the west-bound lanes of 75th Street on the bridge over Interstate 35.

The Johnson County accident occurred shortly after 2 p.m. One vehicle rolled over, caught fire, and could be seen burning by motorist traveling the interstate below. Police said the two occupants of that vehicle were found outside of it when they arrived but officers did not know whether the two had been ejected or had crawled from the vehicle.

Both suffered what police said were non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to a local hospital. The names of the victims were not being released by police.

The accident remained under investigation. Kansas Highway Patrol, Overland Park and Shawnee police, and Overland Park Fire Department assisted at the scene.

