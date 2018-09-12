Pair arrested for stealing equipment from Lee’s Summit job sites, sheriff says

Two men accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of equipment in Lee’s Summit have been arrested and charged in Johnson County, Missouri, the sheriff’s office said.
The Johnson County Sheriff’s announced on Facebook the arrests of Frank P. Ring, 23, of Lee’s Summit, and Kevin A. Smith, 35, of rural Holden on Wednesday.
In a statement, the sheriff’s office said deputies went to a residence in the 600 block of S.W. 1601 in Holden on Monday to recover property stolen from job sites in Lee’s Summit. Deputies found a Caterpillar 299D track loader valued at $90,000, a 2015 Low Trail trailer valued at $4,500 and a hydraulic jackhammer attachment valued at $5,000.
During the investigation Monday, Ring was arrested and booked into jail. Smith was booked in jail the next day.
Ring and Smith were each charged with three felony counts of stealing. Their bonds were set at $25,000, cash only.
Both remain in the Johnson County jail.
