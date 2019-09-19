Maker City KC newsletter: It’s a big weekend for makers - Plaza Art Fair, Troostapalooza and more

It’s a big weekend for makers in Kansas City. Three events rise to the top as they showcase massive amounts or artistic talent: The Plaza Art Fair, Troostapalooza and the interestingly titled - UnPlaza Art Fair.

The Plaza Art Fair will host 240 artists from around the world, 22 Plaza restaurants will be on site and nearly 50 bands will play on three stages around The Plaza. The event runs Friday - Sunday.

Troostapalooza, happening on Saturday from noon -7PM, it will feature live music, family friendly activities, over 50 booths showcasing local businesses and non-profits and over 50 booths featuring great Kansas City makers. The event takes place on Troost, between 30th and 31st Streets.

The UnPlaza Art Fair will feature over 100 local artists featuring, ceramics, jewelry, glass art, wood carvings, mixed media, fiber art, photography, and paintings. It takes place in Southmoreland Park on Saturday and Sunday.

So grab your family and friends and get out there and see some art, hear some music and have a good time!

Also, if you’re a fan of this newsletter and Maker City KC articles, perhaps you are familiar with 1 Million Cups. It’s a nationwide organization and locally it meets every Wednesday morning at 9AM at Plexpod-Westport. Each week it features two different entrepreneurs presenting their businesses/organizations and it’s all about advancing the maker and entrepreneur ecosystem. This week’s session featured an organization called Culture Hustler’s and it blew my mind. Check out their hype video HERE and you can learn more about them HERE. Cheers to Lucas, hopefully we’ll feature more on this organization soon. - Chris Haghirian