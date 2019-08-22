Maker City KC
Maker City KC events Aug. 22-28: Middle of the Map Film Fest, a block party and more
We want to be your go-to source for exciting events and what’s happening within the Kansas City-area maker community. Here are all of our calendar picks for this week — you can see even more on our Facebook page.
Friday, August 23
- Fourth Friday Art Walk in Downtown Lee’s Summit • 13 SE Third St. in Lee’s Summit
Friday, August 23
- MOSS Salon Studios Grand Opening Party, 3725 Broadway
Saturday, August 24
- 2019 Block Party at Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art • 4420 Warwick Blvd.
Saturday, August 24 to Sunday, August 25
- KC Sunflower & Peach Fest at KC Pumpkin Patch • 13875 S Gardner Road in Olathe
Wednesday, August 28- September 4
- Middle of the Map Film Fest at Screenland Armour • 408 Armour Road in North Kansas City
Middle of the Map Film Fest is back! The Film Fest will take place at Screenland Armour Wednesday, August 28 through Wednesday, September 4. It will feature more than 25 films from around the world, including feature films, independent flicks, award-winning movies, rockumentaries, documentaries and short films. The festival also features a mini music fest next door at The Rino. Middle of the Map Film Fest passes are available for purchase online HERE. Packages include:
- Single film pass: $10
- Full film fest pass: $35 (includes entry into as many films possible during the 7-day festival)
- VIP full film fest pass: $60 (includes full film fest pass, a poster, and entry to three nights of special events at The Rino)
HERE’S A LIST OF MAKER SPACES AROUND KC:
- FabLab at Metropolitan Community College • 1779 Universal Ave.
- Hammerspace Community Workshop • 440 E 63rd St.
- KC Woodworkers Guild • 3189 Mercier St.
- Maker Studio at Union Station • 30 West Pershing Road
- Maker Village • 606 E 31st St.
- The Sewing Labs • 1305 East 27th St.
- Urban Farming Guys • 3700 E 12th St.
- Lawrence Creates Makerspace • 512 E 9th St. in Lawrence
- Johnson County Library MakerSpace • 9875 W 87th St. in Overland Park
Comments