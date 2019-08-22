Maker City KC events Aug. 22-28: Middle of the Map Film Fest, a block party and more

We want to be your go-to source for exciting events and what’s happening within the Kansas City-area maker community. Here are all of our calendar picks for this week — you can see even more on our Facebook page.

Friday, August 23

Fourth Friday Art Walk in Downtown Lee’s Summit • 13 SE Third St. in Lee’s Summit

Friday, August 23

MOSS Salon Studios Grand Opening Party, 3725 Broadway

Saturday, August 24

2019 Block Party at Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art • 4420 Warwick Blvd.

Saturday, August 24 to Sunday, August 25

KC Sunflower & Peach Fest at KC Pumpkin Patch • 13875 S Gardner Road in Olathe

Wednesday, August 28- September 4

Middle of the Map Film Fest at Screenland Armour • 408 Armour Road in North Kansas City

Middle of the Map Film Fest is back! The Film Fest will take place at Screenland Armour Wednesday, August 28 through Wednesday, September 4. It will feature more than 25 films from around the world, including feature films, independent flicks, award-winning movies, rockumentaries, documentaries and short films. The festival also features a mini music fest next door at The Rino. Middle of the Map Film Fest passes are available for purchase online HERE. Packages include:





Single film pass: $10

Full film fest pass: $35 (includes entry into as many films possible during the 7-day festival)

VIP full film fest pass: $60 (includes full film fest pass, a poster, and entry to three nights of special events at The Rino)

