“Enough is Enough”, the path of hobbyist to a career in making, meet Kris Johnson of Mekanika Studios

CYDNEY ROSS porcelain accessories are precision-crafted in Kansas City, Missouri. Inspired by architecture and flaunting a contemporary aesthetic, all works are handmade in small batches with a keen eye for details. Starting with a slab of clay, Cydney designs jewelry by cutting strips of graphite and cream colored clays into geometric shapes, and creates incised details with a knife. She then goes through a labor-intensive process that includes brushing on glaze details, multiple kiln firings, and two rounds of hand-sanding to create a visually stunning wearable with tactile qualities. Several pieces feature pops of colorful glaze and accents of 12k gold or platinum luster that is applied by brush and fired into place. Dress them up or down, Cydney Ross porcelain accessories are perfect for day and evening attire.

1. What inspires you and your work?