Pining for a new tree? Here’s how, where and when to plant one

Before you plant that young maple, do your research. How big will it become, and is it too close to structures or other trees? Johnson County Extension

The fall season is an excellent time to plant trees and shrubs. Fall planting allows for root development prior to winter’s arrival. Fall root development helps the plants become established before the hot, dry conditions of the following summer arrive.

The ideal time to plant is early September through October. Planting in November decreases the amount of root growth before the soil cools. Top growth ceases with fall frost, but roots continue to grow until the soil temperature drops below 40 degrees. Thus, the root mass is developing well past Thanksgiving.

Right plant, right place

Planting in fall varies little from spring. Chose the right plant for the right location. Do your research before heading to the nursery. Know the height, spread and shape needed in the landscape. Identify the location for the mature size of the plant, not what you see in a nursery pot. This prevents plants from overtaking the allotted space and reduces pruning.

How to dig the holes

As we say, dig a $100 hole for a $25 plant. Dig the hole wider than deeper. Never dig the hole deeper than the root ball depth. Deeper digging causes the plant to settle. The result of planting too deeply is a slow establishment of the plant.

The width of the planting hole is two to five times the diameter of the root ball. This loose soil around the root ball allows for rapid root growth. Backfill with the same soil. Amending the soil is not recommended. Don’t compact the soil when replacing. Compacted soils exclude oxygen, slowing the growth. Instead, lightly firm the soil or allow water to settle the soil naturally.

Water to keep roots moist

Once the tree or shrub is planted, keep it watered. During winter, the soil does not dry out as quickly as in summer. Check the moisture level and water as needed throughout the entire winter season.

Dry soil conditions during winter are one of the main drawbacks to fall planting. We often forget to water during the cold of winter. The soil will absorb water unless the ground is frozen. Water deeply, soaking the soil, and allow it to dry before reapplying.

When to fertilize

Typically, young trees and shrubs are not fertilized at the time of planting. Instead, wait one growing season before applying the nutrients. The only exception would be a root starter type fertilizer. Establishing roots is more important in the early stages of growth than top growth.

Not all trees are fall candidates

Avoid fall planting trees and shrubs in locations prone to excessive cold winter winds or areas that cannot be watered. Trees and shrubs that stress during Kansas City summers or tend to be fussy in our climate are better planted in the spring, avoiding potentially harsh winter conditions.

It is a great time to take advantage of the fall season. You might even catch a sale at the garden center. Proper care in the fall will bring success in the landscape.

Dennis Patton is a horticulture agent with Kansas State University Research and Extension. Have a question for him or other university extension experts? Email them to garden.help@jocogov.org.