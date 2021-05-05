Each of these 5 gardens on tour will offer lessons from the gardening pros at KSU

An artful garden with an arbor will delight those heading out on a tour of these Master Gardeners’ homes. K-State Research and Extension

The definition of a tour is a journey for pleasure in which different places are visited. Add the word garden in front of tour and the journey becomes more delightful. The Johnson County Extension Master Gardeners look forward to hosting you on your journey with a garden tour on May 21 and 22.

If you have never been on a garden tour, it’s simple. Like any trip, time is needed to visit the gardens.

Your purchase of a ticket provides the addresses and lets you plan the route fitting your schedule. This year’s tour features five private gardens located within miles of each in southern Overland Park and Leawood.

Gardens are owned by Johnson County Extension Master Gardeners, and include some of the best examples of Kansas City gardening. They are planned, designed and cared for by pros.

A team of fellow volunteers works with the owner to make sure the garden looks its best. While ensuring the gardens are pristine, the volunteers are also preparing to be your tour host.

They learn about the garden, plants, and maintenance so they can answer your questions about the gardens. Plants are labeled so when something catches your eye, you can write it down or snap a photo of the label, making it easy to add to your landscape.

Peonies and allium plants will delight visitors to this groomed garden. K-State Research and Extension

The five gardens on the tour have something for all levels of gardening interest. The Artful Garden has been created by a professional artist. The landscape is her canvas full of color, and unique art is woven together to create a garden full of personality.

Botanical Elegance has a European flair. This formal garden provides privacy backing up to a busy street. The formal plantings are balanced by an outdoor room, making you want to sit back and relax.

Woodland Possibilities is tucked away in Leawood and embraces the shade. Mature trees provide a cool feel for a garden showcasing how plants can nestle into the yard to create a pleasing design. Hostas are center stage while showcasing many other shade-loving plants.

A pond invites those on the tour to pause and absorb the beauty of nature. K-State Research and Extension

Serenity at the Water’s Edge takes advantage of the view that backs up to a scenic pond. Carefully placed plantings enhance the view while an additional water feature completes the landscape. You will wish for a cool beverage and a chance to relax in the large screened-in porch.

Countryside Collection gets you out of the city and into rural Johnson County. This acre lot has many popular landscape features, including natives, vegetables, a firepit, and a shed. You will marvel at the use of space and plants. This garden features unique merchandise created by Extension Master Gardener volunteers. Everyone needs a souvenir from their journey.

Tickets for the tour are available at Johnson County Hen House Markets and Grass Pad locations and all Family Tree and Suburban Lawn and Garden locations. For a virtual tour, additional information, and to purchase tickets, visit johnson.ksu.edu or call 913-715-7000.

Get prepared for your garden tour experience as our talented Master Gardeners are ready to be the perfect hosts of this fun, educational and relaxing journey.

Dennis Patton is a horticulture agent with Kansas State University Research and Extension. Have a question for him or other university extension experts? Email them to garden.help@jocogov.org.