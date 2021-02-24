The American lawn is under attack. But here’s how it can help our environment

Grass lawns have many advantages, including cooling off the area and reducing noise. K-State Research and Extension

The all-American lawn has come under attack in recent years. The perfect green lush carpet that was once seen as a status symbol is now viewed, by some, as a waste of precious resources, providing little benefit to the environment.

The amount of water, fertilizer and chemicals used in caring for the lawn can be debated. What cannot be debated is the importance of ground cover. The matter in question is how it is maintained regarding inputs and desired results.

Let’s look at how a healthy lawn, no matter the inputs, benefits our neighborhoods.

A healthy stand of grass plays an integral part in reducing soil erosion. Thin stands of turf allow the exposed soil to erode away with heavy rains. The soil washes off the property, carrying particles and nutrients that impede water, and silting in our streams and ponds.

A thick stand of grass acts like a sponge to absorb the water, slowing its movement and holding soil particles in place. The lawn becomes a filter, catching any sediment and resulting in cleaner water leaving the property.

Lawns are beneficial in many other ways. They reduce noise by up to 40%, compared to sound bouncing off hard surfaces like parking lots, streets and homes. In addition to absorbing sound, they reduce glare. The blades of grass disperse sunlight and improve visibility on a sunny day.

Grass coverings act as a natural air conditioner. Urban areas with numerous buildings and paved surfaces are 10% to 15% warmer than rural areas, producing a heat island effect. Water evaporating through the grass blades has a cooling effect.

During the heat of summer, lawns are 30% cooler than asphalt and 14% cooler than bare ground. I think we all know what it feels like to walk barefoot on concrete versus a lawn on a hot day.

Lawns help in the fight against pollution. The dense leaf blades trap dirt and dust particles. It is estimated as many as 12 million tons of dust are released each year into the atmosphere. A healthy lawn traps much of it.

Through photosynthesis, lawns remove carbon dioxide and release oxygen. A 2,500 square foot lawn absorbs enough carbon dioxide over a year to produce oxygen for a family of four.

Grass continually grows and generates new roots. Dying, decomposing and regrowth of the grass builds humus improving the soil’s physical and chemical properties.

Research has shown mulching grass clippings and letting them naturally decompose on the lawn decreases carbon release into the atmosphere by 11% to 59% over clipping removal. The breakdown of the clippings naturally feeds the soil.

Lawns also contribute to our emotional well-being. Vegetative landscapes improve our mental, physical and emotional health. Hospital patients recover faster when their rooms face grassy areas. Besides, where else could you play catch or let your dog run freely?

I realize not everyone can agree on how to care for the lawn. I hope we can agree that our environment is healthier when there is a suitable ground cover. It is up to each of us to determine our best practices to provide these benefits by growing a lawn meeting your needs.

Dennis Patton is a horticulture agent with Kansas State University Research and Extension. Have a question for him or other university extension experts? Email them to garden.help@jocogov.org.