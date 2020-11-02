Think you’re done with the garden? Take time now to fertilize for sweet spring lawn

Fertilize now for results like these come spring.

The concept of the perfect American lawn is evolving. Not everyone desires a high-input lawn rivaling that of an exceptionally maintained golf course.

Some are reconsidering the amount of fertilizer, water and weed controls used each year. Instead, they are moving toward a more eco-friendly lawn.

There are many advantages for lawns, such as providing a cooling effect, preventing soil erosion and capturing carbon. No matter the level of maintenance, a cool-season lawn can benefit from a November application of fertilizer. Here’s why.

November is the second most important time for fertilizing a cool-season bluegrass or tall fescue lawn, with September being the most important application.

The November application helps the lawn flourish in several ways. Nutrients applied at this time are taken up by the plant and converted to stored food. The plant holds this energy and utilizes it for growth next spring.

How does the grass plant use this stored energy for a greener lawn? The grass uses the food for strong roots. The root system supports the plants and helps it stand up to summer heat and drought.

The fertilizer also develops strong crowns in tall fescues. Bluegrass uses it to build crowns and rhizomes. The result is a thicker, denser turf canopy and less weed growth, resulting in that lush appearance.

Simply put, a thicker lawn chokes out weeds, reducing the need to apply potentially harmful herbicides.

The November application provides for early spring green-up without excessive top growth. That means a beautiful green lawn with less mowing.

Applications of fertilizer in the late winter or early spring are converted directly to top growth. You’ll still get the same green appearance but it will require more frequent mowing.

Research has found the November application can replace the spring application. In addition to these benefits, studies show spring applications deplete food reserves, resulting in more stress on the turf. Spring treatments force the turf to grow, using more energy.

The turf responds best when the nutrients are stored in the plant and can use these nutrients when it wants to grow. This method is superior to force-feeding the turf with the spring application.

Nitrogen is the essential nutrient needed for proper grass growth. Rarely do our Kansas City metro soils require phosphorus or potassium, which are the second and third numbers found on a fertilizer bag. Look for products such as 30-0-0, 27-3-3 or similar.

The formulation of nitrogen should be quick release. That means once it is applied and watered into the soil, it is readily available for the plant to pick up and convert to stored food.

After applying the fertilizer, be sure to sweep or blow any fertilizer pellets back into the lawn. This small step will help to keep our local water clean.

No matter the desired level of maintenance or lawn quality, this application goes a long way in helping your lawn be just a little more environmentally friendly – making your corner of the world a little greener.

Dennis Patton is a horticulture agent with Kansas State University Research and Extension. Have a question for him or other university extension experts? Email them to garden.help@jocogov.org.