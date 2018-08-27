KC pitmaster to take on 3 others in Food Network’s ‘Chopped Grill Masters’ finale

It‘s Kansas City versus Memphis, Texas and North Carolina in the Food Network’s barbecue grand finale contest airing 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Our fair town be represented by local entrepreneur Stephanie Wilson, who has her own line of barbecue sauces and rubs.

Wilson was the winner of an earlier contest that pitted four Kansas City barbecue masters against one another. That round of “Chopped Grill Masters,” featuring Jeremy Williams, Craig Carter and Kaitlyn Magee, aired on July 31.

“Chopped” forces contestants to create meals under time pressure with mystery ingredients.

For the July 31 episode, there were three rounds: Appetizer, entree and dessert.

In the appetizer round, Wilson made “Stephy-Style Lettuce Wrap with Nettle Pico de Gallo” using burnt ends, double cut pork chops, nettles and gingerbread cookie sandwiches. She used the cream from the sandwiches for a barbecue sauce.

With the Kansas City strip steak in the entree round, she finished early with two minutes to go. In the dessert round, she had to work with pig ears, banana pudding, pineapple and pound cake.

She says with a smile in the show, “The other grill masters might want to look out. I may be short, I may be stout, but I’m ready to take you out.”

Wilson is part of the award-winning team behind TheSlabs.com

“I started out with The Slabs as the ‘Party Coordinator,’” Wilson explains online. “I secured sponsorships, cooked the party meat, and chilled and partook of the adult beverages. After the 1997 American Royal, Tom (Wilson) & Josh (Wilson) asked me if I would cook with the team.”

Tom, who died in 1998, was her brother and Josh is a cousin.

In addition to bragging rights, the winner of “Chopped” gets a $50,000 cash prize.