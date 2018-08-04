It’s Da’ Bomb: Millions have watched celebrities curse, sweat over this KC hot sauce

A Kansas City-made hot sauce has become Internet-famous — for being explosively, insanely bad for your tongue.
Da’ Bomb Beyond Insanity is one of 10 sauces featured on “Hot Ones,” a popular web series in which host Sean Evans interviews celebrities as they consume increasingly spicy hot wings.
Da’ Bomb, usually the 7th sauce in the lineup, elicits the craziest reactions from the famous people featured on the show, which routinely racks up more than 2 million views per episode.
The habanero-based condiment made Rachael Ray choke. Tyra Banks spit it out and cried for her “mama.” Terry Crews started sweating and hallucinating, and Charlize Theron flipped off the bottle, which features a bomb marked with a radioactive symbol.
“I hate my tongue right now,” the Oscar-winning actress said on the show. “If I could pull it out, I would.”
Da’ Bomb is made by Spicin Foods Inc., formerly known as Original Juan Specialty Foods, which has a factory at 111 Southwest Blvd.
Spicin Foods marketing manager Rachel Kauffman says that although the sauce is “not presented in a very flattering light” on the show, sales have increased steadily since Da’ Bomb premiered on “Hot Ones” two years ago.
“People still want to try it,” Kauffman says.
She adds that Da’ Bomb is actually more of an additive than a hot sauce, which is why it’s so explosive: “You could season a whole pot of chili with a few drops.”
The sauce costs $11 for a 4-ounce bottle at spicinfoods.com. It’s rated 135,600 on the Scoville scale, which measures the heat level of spicy foods. A jalapeno, by comparison, is 1,000 to 10,000 on the same scale.
Here’s what’s really crazy: Da’ Bomb Beyond Insanity is not the hottest sauce that Spicin Foods makes. The company also makes Da’ Bomb Ground Zero, which ranks 321,900 on the Scoville scale, and Da’ Bomb The Final Answer, which is 1.5 million on the scale.
On “Hot Ones,” Evans and his celebrity guests eat chicken wings dabbed with Beyond Insanity.
“What is beyond insanity?” Russell Brand asked before speculating that it was “possibly another form of sanity.”
One bite set his mouth ablaze: “My tongue feels like it has ants living on it now,” Brand said.
Not everyone is blown away by Da’ Bomb.
Padma Lakshmi of “Top Chef” barely winced when she took a bite. Guy Fieri said it had “a little bit of sting.” Alton Brown deadpanned that the sauce was “just bitter and unflavorful.” Ooh, burn.
Sometimes, Evans warns his guests before Da’ Bomb goes off.
The KC-made sauce “is probably the one with the sharpest barb,” Evans told model Cara Delevingne on an episode released last year.
“I’m gonna cry,” Delevinge said after trying it. “I can’t feel my face.”
Theron had a series of choice words for Da’ Bomb, which she said tastes like “battery acid.” John Mayer called the flavor “tire fire,” and comedian Hannibal Buress described it as “poison” and said eating it was akin to “fighting against evil.”
Ricky Gervais and Jim Gaffigan quit the challenge after getting destroyed by Da’ Bomb. Rapper Kevin Hart came close.
“I see why it’s called Da’ Bomb,” he said on the show, “because that b---- just blew up.”
After chugging lots of water, Hart recovered — but his tongue didn’t.
“I done lost taste,” he added. “I’m going numb, brother.”
Kauffman says her company can take the heat. They are in the hot sauce business, after all.
“It is amazing that the show keeps getting bigger celebrities,” she says. The show is currently in its sixth season.
“I still can’t believe that Natalie Portman ate our sauce and (more than) 2 million people watched it.”
