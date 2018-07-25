‘We are upset’: Arthur Bryant’s responds to ‘fake news’ that it turned away Trump

After President Donald Trump visited Kansas City on Tuesday to speak at the Veterans of Foreign Wars national convention, a rumor started circulating online that the commander in chief had been burned by one of the world’s most famous barbecue restaurants.

It apparently started with an Instagram post that looked like a tweet from Trump.

“Just got turned away from Arthur Bryant’s,” the post read. “Sad.”

The original post, which now cannot be found online, was shared so many times that on Wednesday afternoon, Arthur Bryant’s Barbeque officially disputed the “false” tweet with a press release and Facebook statement.

“Arthur Bryant’s management confirmed that no one had been contacted by Trump’s advance team about the visit,” the press release read, “and as far as they are aware — there were never any plans for the President to visit.”

Managing partner Jerry Rauschelbach said that Arthur Bryant’s does “not refuse service to anyone based on anything.”

He added that it would have been an “honor” to serve Trump, “just like we have some past presidents” such as Barack Obama, who dined at Arthur Bryant’s while visiting Kansas City in 2014.

Stopping for dinner at Arthur Bryant’s Barbeque in July 2014, President Obama shook hands with members of the Titans softball team, who were in town for a softball tournament in Independence. Kansas City Star

Rauschelbach called the prank post “fake news.”

“We are upset someone chose to use our good name for their personal agenda,” he said.

The responses to Arthur Bryant’s Facebook post have been positive.

“Arthur Bryants. You are the best,” said one. “I knew this was bs you have always welcomed everyone.”

Read another comment: “I think it’s commendable that a beloved Kansas City institution takes the high road in this deeply divided nation. I salute you, and love your food! I always take friends and family there when they visit KC! If more people (and businesses) had this great attitude, we would be a much better country and society for it. Classy, as always!”

Arthur Bryant’s wasn’t the only Kansas City restaurant hit by controversy during the president’s visit to Kansas City.

After Jeff “Stretch” Rumaner invited Trump to try his Crossroads restaurant, Grinders Pizza at 417 E. 18th St., many followers said they would boycott the popular Crossroads establishment.

“Wow,” responded Jessica Remack Moore. “Done with Grinders. Sad. Supporting Trump? I thought you were better than that.”

Other followers applauded the invite.

“We are in a red state! Invite all the neighbors!” wrote Sara Murphy, adding “Thank God for Trump.”

The Rieger, a restaurant at 1924 Main St., also entered the political fray with a Facebook post.

“We can’t all make it downtown to protest today,” read the post, which advertised a $5 special on micheladas, or Mexican beer cocktails, with all proceeds going to RAICES, a nonprofit that provides legal services to immigrants in Texas.

Some followers said they wouldn’t return to the restaurant.

“Definitely lost my business,” wrote Tony Wilson.

Others applauded the post.

“Way to go, Rieger!” wrote Tracy White. “Taking a stand for what’s right is never a bad idea.”

A representative from The Rieger said the bar sold more than 100 micheladas on Tuesday, raising $570 for RAICES.