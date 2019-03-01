Here’s how you can buy a piece of Tamara Day’s Leawood project for ‘Bargain Mansions’

On the DIY Network’s “Bargain Mansions,” Tamara Day renovates huge fixer-uppers in the Kansas City area as a television crew films her progress.
After 11 months of renovations, Day’s latest project, a ranch-style house in Leawood, has sold, the television show has aired, and now an open house on Friday and Saturday will allow people to buy any furnishings used to stage the “Bargain Mansion.”
“We’re super excited to meet all of our fans and sell all of these beautiful accessories and furniture that we’ve used throughout the entire season on ‘Bargain Mansions,’” said Day.
She — along with her father, Ward Schraeder, who also appears on the show — will be at the open house, which runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the home on 9435 Belinder Road. Tickets cost $15 and benefit Zoe’s House Adoptions in Overland Park.
The 5-bedroom, 4 1/2-bath home, which recently sold, features over 3,500 square feet of space filled with new furnishings, linens, artwork, and a wide variety of accessories.
“You can literally shop every chair, table, and light in the house, “ said Day. “We have tons of merchandise, tons of fun and Boozy Botanicals will be serving cocktails and we’re just going to have a lot of fun this weekend.”
Day is a mother of four who lives in Leawood.
“Bargain Mansions” is produced by Reality Road Entertainment, based in the Crossroads Arts District, and Conveyor Media of Los Angeles. It has aired two seasons.
