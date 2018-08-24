Fans of 8-Bit Pale Ale, Buffalo Sweat stout out of luck as Tallgrass suspends brewing

Cold pints of 8-Bit Pale Ale and Buffalo Sweat cream stout could become a luxury accessible only by a drive to Manhattan, Kan., amid a possible shutdown of Tallgrass Brewing Co.
The Manhattan-based brewer was expected to suspend production indefinitely beginning Friday, according to MHK Business News. The business news site reports the Tallgrass Tap House, which serves the brewery’s beer in downtown Manhattan, will continue operating.
If Tallgrass can’t find investment funding, it will have to close permanently, cutting off availability to its brews. It wasn’t immediately clear whether the tap house would survive if the brewery shut down permanently.
Tallgrass, founded in 2007, brews fan and critic favorites, including the “Rasberry Jam” Berliner Weisse, Buffalo Sweat oatmeal cream stout, Coastal Fusion Midwest IPA and 8-Bit Pale Ale. The brewery also cycles through seasonal creations and in 2016 won a bronze medal at the World Beer Cup for its Vanilla Bean Buffalo Sweat.
After building a $7.5 million brewing facility just three years ago, Tallgrass saw a downturn in 2016, according to MHK. Tallgrass founder Jeff Gill told the site beer drinkers are going to their local taprooms and microbreweries and not buying craft beer at the liquor store.
The brewery did not immediately respond to requests for comment Friday afternoon.
Comments