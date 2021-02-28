Family wanted: Rayden is an active boy who likes to be outside and help out at home

Rayden Submitted photo

Rayden, 13, is an intelligent, determined teen who enjoys reading, watching shows on Netflix and swimming at the YMCA. He’s an active boy who likes to play football and be outside, but he also likes to play video games and is proud when he can get to higher and higher levels.

He enjoys attending church services, and he likes to help out at his current home. Rayden has a strong connection with his older brother and would like to join a family that would help him maintain that connection. He would do best with an active family that would help him maintain a consistent schedule and provide the support he needs to overcome any challenges that might arise.

To learn more about Rayden, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 877-457-5430 or send an email to customercare@adoptkskids.org. His case number is CH-7753.