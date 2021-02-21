Family wanted: Izaya’s favorite thing is seeing his grandma, ‘the best person I know’

Izaya Submitted photo

Izaya, 13, knows he can be a couch potato at times, sitting around playing video games. “They keep me occupied when I get upset. I can zone out, play the game and cool off,” he said.

But he’s not always a couch potato. “I love the playground because I like being outdoors,” he said. “I also have been interested recently with Pokemon and the Magic card game.”

His favorite thing is going to see his grandma, who he said is “sweet and the best person I know.” He would like to join the Army someday, because he likes technology and thinks he’d like riding in tanks and protecting the country. He’d also like to go to college and become a video game developer.

Izaya would love to join a family that would spend a lot of time with him, exploring his many interests. The ideal family would be reassuring, patient and establish a relationship with Izaya while providing structure and consistency for him.

To learn more about Izaya, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 877-457-5430 or send an email to customercare@adoptkskids.org. His case number is CH-7355.