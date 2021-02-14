Family

Elijah would like a family that will spend time with him playing sports or board games

By The Star

Elijah
Soccer is Elijah’s passion. He loves to play the sport and works hard to improve his game. In fact, Elijah would like to play professionally one day. If that doesn’t work out, he’d like to be a police officer.

Elijah’s other interests include football, building with Legos, Pokemon, board games, riding bikes and Looney Tunes cartoons. His favorite class in school is science because he likes to build things.

Elijah, 12, would like to join a family that would spend time with him individually, playing sports or board games. He thrives on structure, so a family with an established routine and clear boundaries would be best.

To learn more about Elijah, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 877-457-5430 or send an email to customercare@adoptkskids.org. His case number is CH-5848.

