Family wanted: Christian is an active and social teenager who likes to build things

Christian Submitted photo

Playing sports, building things and playing video games are Christian’s favorite activities. The active, social teenager enjoys basketball, football and soccer. He likes to build with Legos, but he also enjoys building things such as bookshelves with wood. He said he’d like to be a video game designer someday.

Christian, 15, said he is proud that he was able to finish his first year of high school last spring despite the Covid-19 pandemic, which made things especially difficult. “I always work hard to complete my goals that I set for myself,” he said.

His favorite class is math, because “it’s not like English or history where you have to study and search for the answer. All you need is to just remember how to solve it.” He would like to join a family that would help him maintain contact with his brother, who lives in Kansas.

To learn more about Christian, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 877-457-5430 or send an email to customercare@adoptkskids.org. His case number is CH-7581.