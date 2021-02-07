Family

Family wanted: Christian is an active and social teenager who likes to build things

By The Star

Christian
Christian Submitted photo

Playing sports, building things and playing video games are Christian’s favorite activities. The active, social teenager enjoys basketball, football and soccer. He likes to build with Legos, but he also enjoys building things such as bookshelves with wood. He said he’d like to be a video game designer someday.

Christian, 15, said he is proud that he was able to finish his first year of high school last spring despite the Covid-19 pandemic, which made things especially difficult. “I always work hard to complete my goals that I set for myself,” he said.

His favorite class is math, because “it’s not like English or history where you have to study and search for the answer. All you need is to just remember how to solve it.” He would like to join a family that would help him maintain contact with his brother, who lives in Kansas.

To learn more about Christian, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 877-457-5430 or send an email to customercare@adoptkskids.org. His case number is CH-7581.

  Comments  

Family

Meet Meilita Pilkionis, who had a spinal stroke at age 16 and is on her way back

February 04, 2021 2:57 PM

Family

Volunteer interior designers turn girls’ shelter from drab to dreamy for teens escaping sex trafficking

Family

Girl Scouts go digital with cookie sales this year

Family

Virtual visits, canceled tests: pandemic upends the college admissions process

Family

Ask Mr. Dad: Labor and delivery: The dad’s role

Family

Balancing Act: The Chicago couple behind Eiffel Tower made of snow: ‘We thought, ‘If we can’t go to Paris, we’ll bring Paris to us.’

Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service