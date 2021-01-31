Family

Conner likes computers, Legos and being outside playing soccer and riding his scooter

Conner

Conner, 12, likes to play games on the computer and aspires to be a game creator one day. He also is good at building with Legos, playing games and making crafts. He enjoys playing soccer and Frisbee and riding his scooter.

People who know Conner say that he listens well to adults and helps around the house. He would like to be the only child in his family. He would do best in an active family with parents who could provide supervision and support.

To learn more about Conner, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 877-457-5430 or send an email to customercare@adoptkskids.org. His case number is CH-7568.

