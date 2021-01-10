A caring and determined young man, Brian likes reading and being outside

Brian Submitted photo

Brian, 14, is a caring and determined young man. He enjoys reading and being outside. His favorite class in school is language arts, but he also enjoys literature. He would like to be an adventurer like Indiana Jones when he grows up.

Brian is not afraid to ask for help, but would prefer to accomplish difficult tasks on his own. He would like a mom who is a librarian or likes to read. Brian will need an active family, preferably one that likes to be outside, as playing outside is one of Brian’s calming strategies. A highly structured and patient family would be a good fit for him.

To learn more about Brian, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 877-457-5430 or send an email to customercare@adoptkskids.org. His case number is CH-6521.