Family

Family wanted: Arianna loves animals and would like to be a veterinarian one day

By The Star

Arianna
Arianna Submitted photo

Drawing, reading and writing are only a few of Arianna’s hobbies. She also is into cosplay and fursuits. She said her hobbies “make me feel more confident.” Arianna said she’s proud to be part of the furry community, and she works hard to try new things.

Arianna, 16, loves animals, and she said she’d like to be a veterinarian. Arianna would like a family that is open-minded, listens to what she has to say and has pets.

To learn more about Arianna, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 877-457-5430 or send an email to customercare@adoptkskids.org. Her case number is CH-7659.

