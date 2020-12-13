Dalton is a smart, active and loving 8-year-old who needs a family to care for him

Dalton Submitted photo

Dalton is a smart, active and loving 8-year-old who craves attention from his caregivers and bonds quickly with others. He loves books and playing in water. He enjoys cuddling and giving hugs. He laughs and giggles as he plays — especially when he’s tickled under his arms or on his feet.

Dalton needs a family that will take care of him and make sure all of his needs are met, as well as continue his therapy. He needs a family that will be patient and understand his frustration when he can’t communicate as well as he wants. Dalton also would thrive with a family that could provide structure and consistency.

To learn more about Dalton, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 877-457-5430 or send an email to customercare@adoptkskids.org. His case number is CH-7600.