Family wanted: A good kid, Allen likes conversation and learning about new things

Allen Submitted photo

People who know Allen, 13, say he’s a good kid who enjoys conversation and learning about new things. He likes reading about the Civil War and looking at fossils. Allen’s favorite classes are science and math. He hopes to join the military when he’s older. A sports enthusiast, he likes football and baseball.

Allen would do best in an urban area, where he could have access to community resources. He could thrive in a family that could offer him lots of structure and consistency. He also would like pets — specifically, dogs.

To learn more about Allen, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 877-457-5430 or send an email to customercare@adoptkskids.org. His case number is CH-7603.