Outgoing Skylor wants to join a family that likes to participate in activities

Skylor Submitted photo

Skylor, 13, is an outgoing, athletic teen with a fun personality. He loves to be outside playing sports, riding bikes or fishing. But he also likes being inside sewing, knitting or crocheting. He says he’s very good at knitting.

He’s very proud when he finishes a project, whatever that project might be. Skylor would like to join a family that has an established routine and that likes to participate in activities. He needs a family that will be patient and understanding with him and that will love him unconditionally. He’d also like to have pets.

To learn more about Skylor, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 877-457-5430 or send an email to customercare@adoptkskids.org. His case number is CH-7610.