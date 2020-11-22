Connor loves sports and would like to join a family that has pets — even snakes

Connor Submitted photo

Connor, 13, loves sports — especially running — because they allow him to stay active. Physical education is his favorite class in school.

Connor does well in school and is proud that he’s been able to keep his grades up, especially in English. Connor says he has a lot of friends his age, and he interacts well with adults.

Connor needs a family that will ensure that he receives the services he needs to continue to thrive. He would like a family that lives in town and that has pets — possibly snakes.

To learn more about Connor, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 877-457-5430 or send an email to customercare@adoptkskids.org. His case number is CH-7651.