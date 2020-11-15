Siblings want a family that can give them lots of attention — and unconditional love

Skyla and Josiah Submitted photo

These siblings want to be adopted together into a family that will give them lots of attention, structure, support and unconditional love.

Active and funny is how some describe Josiah, 9. He can be very polite and helpful as well. Josiah likes basketball and football, and he likes to play with Nerf guns and video games.

People who know Skyla, 6, say she has an infectious laugh, and she laughs often. She also loves to help, especially with babies. Other favorite activities include playing with baby dolls, watching television, coloring and swimming.

Josiah and Skyla will need a special family with a lot of energy, but a lot of patience as well. They could thrive with a family that has knowledge of trauma and special-needs parenting, as well as an ability to advocate for their educational and medical needs.

To learn more about Josiah and Skyla, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 877-457-5430 or send an email to customercare@adoptkskids.org. Their case number is CH-7226.