Siblings Samuel and Samierra want to join a family that enjoys having fun together

Samierra and Samuel Submitted photo

Samuel and Samierra are active, helpful siblings who want to join a family that enjoys being outside, going places and having fun together.

Samuel, 11, makes friends easily and enjoys sports, including football, soccer and basketball. Others describe him as polite, with very good manners. Samuel said his favorite class in school is math because he gets to solve problems. He’d like to be a police officer when he grows up because police officers sometimes get to work with dogs.

Samierra, 9, loves to be around other people and have family time. She enjoys helping around the house and watching Disney movies, and she loves to sing along with the radio. She’d like to be a famous singer like Taylor Swift when she grows up. Samierra also likes coloring, reading and writing. Recently, she’s been learning to bake cookies. Funny jokes, tickling, being goofy and pillow fights are sure to make her laugh.

Samuel and Samierra would do best with a family that is patient and is knowledgeable about parenting children who have experienced trauma. They would like a family that enjoys spending time together, doing fun things like playing games and exploring outdoors.

To learn more about Samuel and Samierra, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 877-457-5430 or send an email to customercare@adoptkskids.org. Their case numbers are: Samuel, CH-7737; Samierra, CH-7738.