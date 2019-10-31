Events, community gatherings in the Kansas City metro area

Visit the Johnson County Museum for free on Nov. 27. File photo

Nov. 2

Third Annual Touch-A-Truck Event: Get an up-close view of the police cars, maintenance trucks and heavy-duty vehicles used every day at the City of Fairway. Vehicles will include a firetruck from CFD2, an ambulance from MedAct of JoCo and many other maintenance and safety vehicles. 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Fairway Pool parking lot, 6136 Mission Road, Fairway, free.

Holiday Mart Food & Crafts: Handmade crafts, baked goods and casseroles will be available. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monticello United Methodist Church, 23860 W. 75th St., Shawnee.

Nov. 3

Day of the Dead Festival: Celebrate the culture of Mexico at the annual Día de los Muertos festival. Experience dance, music, artist demonstrations, and poetry readings throughout the day, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., The Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art, 4525 Oak St. Kansas City.

Nov. 7-9

Big Fall Kids Book Sale: Thousands of gently used kid’s books, DVDs and audiobooks at bargain prices. 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 7, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Nov. 8, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m Nov. 9, Central Resource Library, 9875 W. 87th St. Overland Park, 913-492-4791.

Nov. 8

Ladies’ Day: Live music, wine and appetizers will be available. 20% off all purchases. 3:30 to 7 p.m., Family Tree Nursery Kansas City, 8424 Farley, Overland Park.

Nov. 9

KC Latin Music Summit: Ten bands will combine for a concert as a fundraiser for 90.1 KKFI to demonstrate the power of Kansas City Latin music. 7 p.m., Knuckleheads, 2715 Rochester Ave., Kansas City, $20, eventbrite.

Nov. 13

Holiday Caroling: With your favorite characters from “A Christmas Carol,” along with treats and kids activity, 5 to 7 p.m., Oak Park Mall, 11149 W. 95th St., Overland Park.

Nov. 14-17

Holiday Boutique: More than 320 vendors to choose from offering gifts and crafts. 10 a.m to 9 p.m., Overland Park Convention Center, 6000 College Blvd., Overland Park.

Nov. 15

Mayors Holiday Tree Lighting: Bring the family to enjoy the kick-off of the holiday season. 4 to 8 p.m., Downtown Overland Park, W. 79th St. Overland Park.

Nov. 16

15th Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony: Featuring live entertainment, kids’ activities, prize giveaways, Santa photos and more, 5 to 8 p.m., Legends Outlets Kansas City, 1843 Village West Parkway, Kansas City, Kansas.

Nov. 23

Fourth American Indian Art & Culture Extravaganza: Art and crafts to purchase. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Nerman Museum of Contemporary Art.

Nov. 24

Milk & Cookies: Bring the kids to visit with Santa. Event also includes an appearance from Ian Kennedy and Sluggerrr. Donations for Safehome, 1 to 3 p.m., The Village Mission Farms, 4080 Indian Creek Parkway, Overland Park.

Nov. 27

Free Day: Visit the Johnson County Museum for free. 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Johnson County Museum, 8788 Metcalf, Overland Park.

Nov. 29

Mayors Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony: Quinton Lucas and a special guest will flip the switch to light the tree. Fun for the family. 5:30 p.m., Crown Center, 2450 Grand Blvd., Kansas City.

Nov. 30

Breakfast with Santa: Enjoy the decorations of the Heritage Center, make a craft, enjoy a pancake and sausage breakfast also get a picture with Santa. Registration required, 8:30 a.m., Mahaffie Stagecoach Stop & Farm, 1200 E Kansas City Road, Olathe, $8

Lisa Lopez, llopez@kcstar.com