Events, community gatherings in the Kansas City metro area

Shannon Enslow, from Prairie Village, Kansas, kept warm under the jacket of Doug Royen, of Overland Park during a Halloween Trick or Treating event at Prairie Village Shopping Center in 2017 in Prairie Village. File photo

Oct. 19

St. Joseph Catholic Church Ladies Guild Gift and Craft Bazaar: More than 50 tables of crafts, raffle drawings, lunch and light refreshments, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., St. Joseph Catholic Church, 11311 Johnson Drive, Shawnee.

10th Annual Cars in the Park Car Show Fundraiser: Cars, trucks, motorcycles, food vendors, silent auctions, sports memorabilia. All proceeds benefit Special Olympics, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Theater in the Park, 7900 Renner Road, Shawnee, $25 in advance.

Second Annual Halloween Ride Kick Stands UP: Costume contest, 50/50, raffle, prizes, all riders and vehicles welcome, dinner to follow, 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Kansas City Kansas Moose Lodge #1999, 6621 Turner Drive, Kansas City, Kansas, $20.

Trunk or Treat Client Appreciation Event: Evening filled with food trucks, bounce houses, balloon artists, face painting, car trunks full of candy and more, 5 to 7 p.m, The Deich Team of Keller Williams Diamond Partners, 13671 S. Murlen Road, Olathe.

Oct. 20

Trunk or Treat: A fun safe way to help children celebrate Halloween, pumpkin painting, games, contests music and more, 4 to 6 p.m., St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 7740 Lackman Road, Lenexa.

Oct. 23

Young Professionals Panel Event: Finding success and happiness in your career, for ages 21-39, networking, 4 to 6 p.m., Hereford House Restaurant, 5001 Town Center Drive, Leawood.

Oct. 24

Enchanted Forest: Performances by puppets, musicians and singers along the trail, photos and more, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Sar Ko Par Trails Park, 14915 W. 87th Street Parkway, Lenexa, free.

Oct. 26

Halloween Dinner and Dance Fundraiser: An evening with music Los Estrellas and DJ Munch, food, costume contest, raffles and more, proceeds to benefit Hispanic Heritage Committee, 6 to 11 p.m., Guardian Angels Hall, 1310 Westport Road, Kansas City, 816-807-9866 or 913-927-2466.

No Trick Our Treat: “Not your mummy’s Halloween house party,” stop by for treats, hide and seek, scavenger hunt, face painting, games, music, 4-6 p.m., Lenexa Recreation Center, 17201 W. 87th St. Parkway, 5 to 9 p.m., Lenexa

Truck or Treet with Lenexa Municipal Services: Kids will have a blast watching pumpkins smashed by an asphalt roller or dropped from great heights, painting snow plows and admiring our monstrous equipment while collecting treats, 8 to 11 a.m., 7700 Cottonwood St., Lenexa, free.

Mahaffie Trick or Treat Off the Street: Dress in your Halloween costume and experience 1860s fall living history activities and more, including horse-drawn hayrack rides, games, crafts, candy stations. Park at Olathe North High School, 3-6 p.m., Mahaffie Stagecoach Stop & Farm Historic Site, 1200 E. Kansas City Road, Olathe, $3 advance, $4.

Oct. 27

Trail of Tricks and Treats: A trail in the green space filled with games, activities for kids to trick or treat safely and show off their costumes, admission includes hot dogs, cookies, drinks, carnival games, pumpkins to paint and more, 4-7 p.m., Peterson Park, 6136 Mission Road, Overland Park, $3.

Oct. 28

Vaping: The new Look of Nicotiine Addiction: Learn health risks and long-term consequences, parent communication can prevent, shifting from smoking to vaping, 5 to 6 p.m., St. Joseph Medical Center, Alex George Auditorium Community Center, Building D, 1000 Carondelet Drive, Kansas City, 816-943-4556.

Oct. 30

Leawood Chamber of Commerce Young Professionals After Hours Costume Contest: Prizes for those who place in the top spot, ages 21-39, also a way to build your network and give back to the community, 4:30 to 6 p.m., Aloft, 11620 Ash St., Leawood, $15, members free, 913-498-1514 ext. 2.

Oct. 31

Trick or Treet at Scheels: Bring the kids in costumes, treats and prizes at every station, kids 12 and under, 3 to 6 p.m., Sheels, 6503 W. 135th St. Overland Park.

Trick or Treat in the Village: Safe and family friendly fun event celebrating Halloween, loop around visiting your favorite merchants who will be passing out candy, 4 to 6 p.m., The Prairie Village Shops.

Nov. 2

Third Annual Touch-A-Truck Event: Get an up-close view of the police cars, maintenance trucks and heavy-duty vehicles used every day at the City of Fairway, vehicles will include a firetruck from CFD2, an ambulance from MedAct of Jo. Co. and many other maintenance and safety vehicles, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Fairway Pool Parking Lot, 6136 Mission Road, Fairway, free.

Holiday Mart Food & Crafts: Handmade crafts, baked goods and casseroles will be available, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monticello United Methodist Church, 23860 W. 75th St. Shawnee.

Nov. 9

KC Latin Music Summit: Ten bands will combine forces for a concert as a fundraiser for 90.1 KKFI to demonstrate the power of Kansas City Latin music, 7 p.m., Knuckleheads, 2715 Rochester Ave., Kansas City, $20, eventbrite.

Lisa Lopez, llopez@kcstar.com