Events, community gatherings in the Kansas City metro area

A crowd gathered near a house on W. 38th Street to listen to music at a PorchFest in a previous year. The event comes back Oct. 12. File photo

Oct. 5

80th Silver City Day Celebration: Parade, music, food, booths and more, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Emerson Park, 2717 Strong Ave., Kansas City, Kansas.

Oct. 5-6

AppleFest 2019: Hometown parade with apple fun, classic cars, fire trucks, art and craft booths, along with bands, 10 a.m. Oct. 5, 11 a.m. Oct. 6, Weston, 526 Main St., Weston, MO.

Oct. 6

Overland Park Orchestra: New season begins with music by Beethoven, Bizet and Sibelius, 3:30 p.m., Knox Presbyterian Church, 9595 W. 95th St., Overland Park, www.oporchestra.org.

Oct. 10

So You Want a Career in Athletics: SYWACIA’s Kansas City tour will feature professional women in athletics from around the country who will share their success stories, keynote speaker Tragil Wade, the event is free and open to girls ages 13-18, preregistration is required, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., UMKC, student union, 5100 Main St., Kansas City, www.sywacia.com.

Oct. 12

Fifth Annual PorchFestKC: Music from more than 100 local and regional bands that will play on neighborhood porches, reaching from Roanoke to Union Hill and Longfellow, noon to 6 p.m., PorchFestKC.com.

Mexican Dinner & Dance: Entertainment by Picante and DJ 151, 6 to 11 p.m., Pierson Community Center, 1800 S. 55th, Kansas City, Kansas, $20 advance, $25, 913-708-2368.

Oct. 18

Ladies Night/Wine Tasting & Craft Fair: Enjoy an evening with wine and crafts, 5 to 9 p.m., Cathedral of Saint Peter, 422 N. 14th St., Kansas City, Kansas.

Oct. 19

St. Joseph Catholic Church Ladies Guild Gift and Craft Bazaar: More than 50 tables of crafts, raffle drawings throughout the day, lunch and light refreshments, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., St. Joseph Catholic Church, 11311 Johnson Drive, Shawnee.

10th Annual Cars in the Park Car Show Fundraiser: See cars, trucks, motorcycles, also food vendors, silent auctions, sports memorabilia. All proceeds to benefit the Special Olympics program, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Theater in the Park, 7900 Renner Road, Shawnee, $25 in advance, johnsoncountyparksandrecreation.perfectmind.com.

Second Annual Halloween Ride Kick Stands UP: Costume contest, 50/50, raffle, prizes, all riders and vehicles welcome, dinner to follow, 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Kansas City Kansas Moose Lodge #1999, 6621 Turner Drive, Kansas City, Kansas, $20.

Trunk or Treat Client Appreciation Event: Evening filled with food trucks, bounce houses, balloon artists, face painting, car trunks full of candy and more, 5 to 7 p.m, The Deich Team of Keller Williams Diamond Partners, 13671 S. Murlen Road, Olathe.

Oct. 20

Trunk or Treat: St. Paul’s annual tradition, a fun safe way to help children celebrate Halloween, pumpkin painting, games, contests music and more, 4 to 6 p.m., St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 7740 Lackman Road, Lenexa.

Oct. 24

Enchanted Forest: Performances by puppets, musicians and singers along the trail, photos and more, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Sar Ko Par Trails Park, 14915 W. 87th Street Parkway, Lenexa, free.

Oct. 26

Halloween Dinner and Dance Fundraiser: An evening with music, food, costume contest, raffles and more, 6 to 11 p.m., Guardian Angels Hall, 1310 Westport Road, Kansas City, 816-807-9866 or 913-927-2466.

Trick or Treat OFF the Street: Dress in your Halloween costume and experience 1860s fall living history activities, horse-drawn hay rides, games, crafts along candy stations sponsored by local business, 3 to 6 p.m., Mahaffie Stagecoach Stop & Farm Historic Site, 1200 E. Kansas City Road, Olathe.

Trunk or Treat: Bring the kids out to enjoy a fun and safe evening, also host and theme your car with a chance at winning a cash prize, 5 to 7 p.m., Church of the Harvest, 12841 South Blackbob Road, Olathe, 913-393-9500.

Trunk or Treat: Bring your ghost and goblins for an evening of fun, decorated cars, prizes awarded for the best costume and decorated car, 5:30 to 7 p.m., St. Agnes Catholic School, 5130 Mission Road Roeland Park.

Oct. 27

Trail of Tricks and Treats: A huge trail in the green space filled with games, activities for kids to trick or treat safely and show off their costumes, admission includes hot dogs, cookies, drinks, carnival games, pumpkins to paint and more, 4-7 p.m., Peterson Park, 6136 Mission Road, Overland Park, $3.

Nov. 9

KC Latin Music Summit: Ten bands will combine forces for a concert as a fundraiser for 90.1 KKFI to demonstrate the power of Kansas City Latin music, 7 p.m., Knuckleheads, 2715 Rochester Ave., Kansas City, $20, eventbrite.